Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 05:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 05:34 IST
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

The suspect behind ‌recent cyberattacks ​targeting South Korea's financial sector may be a 26-year-old based in China's Guangdong province, US cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said.

In a report ‌published on its website on Wednesday, CrowdStrike said it uncovered personal details linked to the suspected attacker while analysing AI coding-tool sessions and infrastructure associated with a campaign targeting South Korean financial ‌institutions from late September to early October. CrowdStrike said the attacker used ARTEX, a ‌recently released Chinese-developed open-source penetration testing tool, alongside large language models and assessed with "moderate confidence" that the actor was a Chinese speaker and likely financially motivated.

The firm said one Claude Code session contained a request to create a ⁠security researcher ​resume describing results ⁠from the hacking activity. The prompt included details such as a Telegram account, age, education background and a location in ⁠Maoming, Guangdong, the report said.

CrowdStrike said the same Telegram username appeared in other cyber activity, including vulnerability ​research involving a Telegram-based NFT marketplace and a separate suspected attack on a Chinese ⁠payment platform. The company said the personal details likely belonged to the actor responsible for the activity, but cautioned ⁠that currently ​available information could not definitively identify the attacker.

Authorities in Seoul are investigating cyberattacks that affected multiple financial institutions after banks including Shinhan Bank and KB Kookmin Bank reported data ⁠breaches. South Korean police, who have launched a probe, did not immediately respond to a request ⁠for comment.

South Korean ⁠President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday that signs had emerged that AI was used in some of the hacking incidents and called ‌for heightened ‌cybersecurity measures.

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