India’s Fastest growing exchange eyes growth through launch of fully-curated NFT marketplace and metaverse

CryptoBiz, a leading digital currency exchange platform, is coming up with India's biggest fully-curated NFT marketplace along with metaverse. The CryptoBiz NFT marketplace is aiming at offering more profitable NFT selling and buying opportunities to both creators and collectors.

Created on blockchain technology, NFTs refer to non-fungible entities that are completely unique and distinct by definition, and cannot be replaced by any other similar entity. Recently, this unique form of digital asset has created considerable hype among both artists, creators, and their fans. CryptoBiz's decentralized NFT marketplace will allow users to create, store, display, sell and buy NFTs more effortlessly than ever before. Not only that, the marketplace will be equipped with advanced features like one-click smart contract deployment, complete minting, and an active NFT community to provide creators and collectors with a wholesome NFT experience. In fact, for artists and creators, it will serve as a means of capitalizing on their artworks in a more efficient manner.

As part of the latest development, the platform has already set up its new office in Dubai and is coming up with plans to enter the world's leading crypto-regulated country like Thailand, aimed at fueling the growth of the firm through state-of-the-art technologies and globalization.

In addition to that, CryptoBiz is also bringing newer products like CryptoBiz P2P Engine and CryptoBiz Staking to expand their ecosystem further. The P2P exchange will make conversion between fiat currency and digital currency simpler, faster, safer, and more hassle-free. In other words, it will eliminate any middleman to enable its users to buy or sell digital assets instantly. On the other hand, with CryptoBiz Staking, the company is offering an opportunity to generate recurring income from your digital currency holding. This way, long-term holders can make their virtual assets work for them through reward generation.

When asked about these latest initiatives, CEO Rahul Rathod shares, "NFT craze in India is no way going to stop very soon. In 2021 alone, the NFT market generated $23 billion in trading volume. With more and more Bollywood stars, cricketers, and artists entering the NFT space, the industry needs a credible NFT marketplace for greater opportunities to reach a wider audience base. Our NFT marketplace will open up a sea of possibilities before the creators and collectors alike, and lead the NFT revolution In India from the front." CyptoBiz is one of the most trusted virtual currency exchanges in India that caters to every crypto investment need of the investors. On their advanced trading platform, users can easily buy, sell, or trade digital assets in exchange for both traditional fiat and digital currencies. Based out of Estonia, the company has already established its strong foothold in the Indian market with its strong security, multicurrency wallet, simple user interface, and other attractive features. Looking at the crypto and NFT trend in the country, the company is now all set to revolutionize the NFT space with its advanced NFT Marketplace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)