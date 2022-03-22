Left Menu

Russia says 78 of its aircraft have been seized abroad -Ifax

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:01 IST
Russia's transport ministry on Tuesday said 78 of its aircraft have been seized abroad, the Interfax news agency reported, but Russian airlines have registered almost 800 planes in Russia.

The transport ministry said Russia was guided by Iran's experience of how to service aircraft in a similar situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

