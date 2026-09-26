TikTok settles with Alabama ahead of first state trial over claims of teen harms

TikTok ​and ​its Chinese ‌parent company, ByteDance, ​have reached a settlement ‌with Alabama over allegations they designed the platform to addict children ‌and misled consumers about its ‌safety, marking the company's first deal with a state as ⁠it ​fights ⁠similar claims nationwide.

Under the settlement, ⁠Alabama will receive a minimum ​of $100 million, due to the state ⁠within 45 days, with ⁠the ​potential to receive up to $300 million if certain ⁠conditions are met, the Alabama Attorney ⁠General's ⁠office said on Friday.