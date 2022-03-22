Left Menu

Business briefs

The smart petrol pump is equipped with Global Positioning System GPS, Internet of Things IoT, and Radio Frequency Identification RFID.The launch will help industries, farm sector, malls, hospitals, hotels to save on fuel cost, time and prevent pilferage, a release said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:41 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Doorstep-fuel delivery services platform Humsafar India has introduced new smart mobile petrol pump 'URJA' for location-based smart fuel delivery. The smart petrol pump is equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS), Internet of Things (IoT), and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID).

The launch will help industries, farm sector, malls, hospitals, hotels to save on fuel cost, time and prevent pilferage, a release said on Tuesday. ''Customer can order through the Humsafar fuel app and our URJA mobile petrol pump will reach the customer location. The new smart mobile fuel pump has been developed as robust ensuring least breakdowns and higher profitability. It is equipped with GPS, Geofencing & IOT solutions ensuring remote monitoring and assured quality and quantity,” said Sanya Goel, Founder Director, Humsafar India. *** Social networking app O'hi raises Rs 3 cr Social networking app O'hi on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3-crore in funding from marquee investors such as Rahul Mehta (Managing partner, DST) and Angellist US among others. The funds will be used to bolster technology, products, pilots, and team to gear up for aggressive scale, O'hi, which came into being in 2021, said in a release. A next round of funding is also being looked at to move out of Beta, accelerate growth and double down on growth hacks, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022