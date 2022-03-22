Doorstep-fuel delivery services platform Humsafar India has introduced new smart mobile petrol pump 'URJA' for location-based smart fuel delivery. The smart petrol pump is equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS), Internet of Things (IoT), and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID).

The launch will help industries, farm sector, malls, hospitals, hotels to save on fuel cost, time and prevent pilferage, a release said on Tuesday. ''Customer can order through the Humsafar fuel app and our URJA mobile petrol pump will reach the customer location. The new smart mobile fuel pump has been developed as robust ensuring least breakdowns and higher profitability. It is equipped with GPS, Geofencing & IOT solutions ensuring remote monitoring and assured quality and quantity,” said Sanya Goel, Founder Director, Humsafar India. *** Social networking app O'hi raises Rs 3 cr Social networking app O'hi on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3-crore in funding from marquee investors such as Rahul Mehta (Managing partner, DST) and Angellist US among others. The funds will be used to bolster technology, products, pilots, and team to gear up for aggressive scale, O'hi, which came into being in 2021, said in a release. A next round of funding is also being looked at to move out of Beta, accelerate growth and double down on growth hacks, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)