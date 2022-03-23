Left Menu

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said it has dissolved its step down subsidiary located in Canada.Zomato Canada Inc., a step down subsidiary of Zomato, has been dissolved with effect from March 22, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Its net worth was Rs 25.1 lakh, and was not a material subsidiary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:00 IST
Zomato Canada Inc., a step down subsidiary of Zomato, has been dissolved with effect from March 22, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The subsidiary did not have any active business operations. Its net worth was Rs 25.1 lakh, and was not a material subsidiary. Its closure does not affect the turnover/revenue of the company, it added.

*** EbixCash joins hands with Axis Securities for end-to-end trading services * EbixCash Ltd has announced a strategic agreement with Axis Securities to provide end-to-end trading services to its customers.

The association offers a 3-in-1 account to the customers of EbixCash, allowing them to integrate savings, demat and trading accounts.

EbixCash is a technology enabled provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology space.

