DeepTek’s AI Powered TB Screening Solution Plays an Important Role in Combating TB

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India World TB Day is observed on March 24 each year to raise public awareness and understanding about one of the world's deadliest infectious killers. India has the world's largest tuberculosis epidemic. In 2020, India accounted for 26% of TB cases globally with an incidence rate of 192 cases per 100,000 population. India has realized a need for unified action and urgency to tackle health challenges like Tuberculosis. High cost of diagnostic tests and severe shortage of radiologists are amongst the key challenges faced in screening TB suspects. In this collective mission to eliminate TB, startups like DeepTek are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to transform screening workflows and deliver improved outcomes while enabling substantial cost savings.

DeepTek’s AI-powered TB screening solution analyzes Chest X Rays within a minute to automatically triage TB suspects. Only the suspects triaged positive on DeepTek’s AI solution are send for further confirmatory molecular tests. This reduces the need for conducting expensive molecular tests in a very large way – bringing down the overall costs. Instant results also ensure that suspected patients can be educated on-the-spot and cases are not lost for follow-up.

One of the successful implementations of AI in the Public Health Screening space has been the deployment of DeepTek’s solution in the city of Chennai, India. Using DeepTek offering, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has screened more than 150,000 people over the past two years under their TB Free Initiative. On the occasion of World TB Day, Dr. Jagadeesan, City Health Officer (CHO) of GCC, quoted, “The AI based solution has helped us improve the yield of screening TB suspects from 20 to 500 per 100,000 patients screened. While playing a pivotal role in our mission to end the TB epidemic; it has also helped us save costs substantially.” DeepTek’s Solution has ''end to end workflow'' which ushers the much-needed last-mile approach in bridging the gaps in disease elimination. It seamlessly integrates with mobile X-ray units to ensure instant triaging / pre-screening and making imaging assessment, diagnosis, and reporting seamless even in the remotest part of the world.

This year’s theme for World TB Day- “Invest to End TB. Save Lives”, startup like DeepTek are innovating to transform public health screening. DeepTek is backed by partners like NTT DATA with technology and funding support. When asked about their vision around this project, Tsuyoshi Kitani, President and CEO, NTT DATA INTELLILINK Corporation said, “The advancements in AI technology and medical imaging services have made a great impact in the Healthcare Industry. Medical services, when backed by technology, not only saves cost but also improve patient outcomes. We are committed to invest and support such life saving initiatives.” “At DeepTek we are developing cutting edge technology solutions to make radiology more accurate, affordable and accessible. We are obliged to participate and support the noble mission of the Tamil Nadu government to achieve a TB free state. We will continue to innovate through technology and deliver larger impact in the coming years,” said Ajit Patil – Co Founder and Managing Director of DeepTek.

DeepTek’s solutions has undergone several independent third-party validation studies by WHO organizations like STOP TB (Geneva) and Friends of International TB Relief (Vietnam). Its offerings are being used across 200 hospitals and imaging centers across India and APAC region. Also, it is supported by marquee equity partners like TATA Capital Healthcare Fund and NTT DATA - Japan.

About DeepTek DeepTek Inc., is a SaaS company aiding accurate and efficient Radiology scans while enhancing the reporting capabilities. This Pune-based technologically advanced system leverages AI to democratize radiology with its close collaboration of experts in Machine Learning, Radiology, and Technology. To find out more about DeepTek, visit www.deeptek.ai To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Cofounds of DeepTek Inc PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)