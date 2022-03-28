Left Menu

Byju's, Qatar Investment Authority announce MENA region-focused edtech subsidiary in Doha

The new entity in Doha will drive research and innovation to create learning solutions customised for students in the Middle East and North Africa MENA region.Byjus said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Investment Authority QIA to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary of Byjus in Doha.The business will introduce Byjus personalised and innovative learning offerings for students in the Middle East and North Africa region and set up a research and development centre in Doha, it added.As per the pact, QIA and Byjus will initially work together to set the stage for the MENA-focused online education business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:09 IST
Byju's, Qatar Investment Authority announce MENA region-focused edtech subsidiary in Doha
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Byju's and Qatar Investment Authority have partnered to launch a new edtech business and research and development centre in Doha, a statement said on Monday. The new entity in Doha will drive research and innovation to create learning solutions customised for students in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Byju's said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary of Byju's in Doha.

''The business will introduce Byju's personalised and innovative learning offerings for students in the Middle East and North Africa region and set up a research and development centre in Doha,'' it added.

As per the pact, QIA and Byju's will initially work together to set the stage for the MENA-focused online education business. The new entity, which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Byju's in Qatar, would introduce the edtech major's personalised learning offerings to the region.

Besides, it will also set up a new research and development centre in Qatar to create customised learning content and products in the Arabic language. ''Since 2019, QIA has been a key investor in Byju's and has witnessed the company's accelerated growth into India's most valuable start-up and the world's most valued company in the edtech sector,'' the statement said.

With over 150 million learners and products across 120 countries, Byju's offers personalised learning programmes for students across K-12, test prep and professional upskilling segments.

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of Byju's, said: "As we continue to witness accelerated growth in Indian and international markets, we are excited to partner with QIA in this next phase of expansion, development and building innovations in learning in the MENA region. Together, we hope to achieve stronger development outcomes''.

QIA has a strong focus on investing in leading innovators globally and wants to help drive the creation of new technologies that have a positive impact on society, Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority, said. ''QIA is proud to help enable the development of innovative education technology platforms in the MENA region to inspire children to learn,'' Al-Mahmoud said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022