Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal's interim government has mandated all district administration offices to exhibit the names of 45 individuals recognized as 'martyrs' following the Gen Z protests in September. The names were published in the Nepal Gazette, and the decision was made to observe September 8 as Gen Z Martyr Day.

Nepal's interim government took a significant step on Monday, instructing all district administration offices to publicly display the names of 45 individuals declared as martyrs. These individuals lost their lives during the September Gen Z protests, which ultimately resulted in the resignation of the K P Sharma Oli-led government.

The cabinet's decision aims to honor the memory of those who died in the movement, recognizing them officially as martyrs. Their names were formally published in the Nepal Gazette on November 3, marking an important acknowledgment by the Sushila Karki-led government.

The Home Ministry, led by Minister Om Prakash Aryal, has issued directives to ensure these names are displayed at the offices of the Chief District Officers across the country's 77 districts within a three-day timeframe. In conjunction with these actions, the interim government has also declared September 8 as Gen Z Martyr Day to commemorate the sacrifices made during the protests.

