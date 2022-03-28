Left Menu

Bengal govt holds roadshow in Chennai for business summit

The roadshow was organised in association with Assocham to highlight the states unique business opportunities, strategic location advantage and availability of human resource capital with investor-friendly policies.The next edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit will be held on April 20-21.Around 200 delegates participated in the roadshow and 20 meetings with potential investors were held, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:35 IST
Bengal govt holds roadshow in Chennai for business summit
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Monday held a roadshow in Chennai to promote the sixth edition of a state business summit. The roadshow was organised in association with Assocham to highlight the state's unique business opportunities, strategic location advantage and availability of human resource capital with investor-friendly policies.

The next edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit will be held on April 20-21.

''Around 200 delegates participated in the roadshow and 20 meetings with potential investors were held,'' the official said. During the outreach programme, a government delegation led by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation chairman Rajiva Sinha highlighted the potential areas for investments in various sectors such as biotechnology, food processing, mobility, IT & E services, logistics, and ports with traditional industries of tea and jute. The government delegation also pointed out the state’s capacity of withstanding the macro-economic shocks due to COVID-19, as West Bengal was one of the two states to record positive growth in the pandemic era, the official said. The state witnessed a growth of 1.2 per cent despite the pandemic in 2020-21.

Post-COVID, Bengal’s economy is projected to achieve higher growth, much more than the national average, Sinha said.

He also elaborated on the ''facilitative policy environment'' for setting up manufacturing units and the growth of the service sector in the region.

The two-day summit in April will have plenary and sectoral sessions, business-to-government and business-to-business interactions apart from providing digital space for exhibitions and business networking. The focus sectors for this summit include infrastructure, agriculture and allied activities, MSMEs, health and education, tourism, international trade, IT& ITeS and mining.

The state has received business proposals worth Rs 12,35,578 crore in the earlier five editions of BGBS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022