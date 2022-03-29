Left Menu

Bolivia's economy grew 6.11% in 2021 after tumbling a year earlier

All economic activities showed positive growth although mining, construction, services and trade stood out, the government said. "The indicator does nothing more than reflect that we are back on the path of economic growth," Development Planning Minister Gabriela Mendoza told a news conference. Growth in 2022 is expected to be around 5.1% and inflation of around 3.3%, based on the government's forecast.

Bolivia's economy grew by 6.11% in 2021, government data showed on Tuesday, as a recovery in the country's productive apparatus and raw material exports helped it to emerge from the largest contraction since the 1950s. All economic activities showed positive growth although mining, construction, services and trade stood out, the government said.

"The indicator does nothing more than reflect that we are back on the path of economic growth," Development Planning Minister Gabriela Mendoza told a news conference. "We are regaining our position among the countries with the highest growth," she added.

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Bolivia experienced its largest economic decline since 1953, contracting 8.8% amid restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. Growth in 2022 is expected to be around 5.1% and inflation of around 3.3%, based on the government's forecast.

