NFL-Rio field conditions underscore expansion fears, says union, as NFL offers reassurance
The NFL Players Association said field conditions for Sunday's game in Rio de Janeiro underscore concerns over international expansion, as the NFL reiterated on Friday that the surface at the Maracana Stadium would be ready for play.
Concerns over the field have hung over the run-up to the NFL's third game in Brazil, where the Baltimore Ravens are due to face the Dallas Cowboys amid a robust effort to add more international games on the regular season calendar. "The concern heading into this week was that the field would be loose, patchy and lead to excessive slipping. Those conditions are generally more of a playability and performance issue than a significant injury concern," said NFLPA Executive Director JC Tretter.
"But safety isn't the only standard. Players should be able to perform at the level they expect of themselves and that fans expect from them." Tretter said the NFLPA's expert recommended reinforced stitching to help the surface hold together.
"NFL and union experts are confident the field will be ready for play and in compliance," an NFL spokesperson said, adding that the NFL's field director and his crew have been working together since Monday to ensure the surface would be ready. "The league office brought the machine and personnel that is working on the field, including the stitching."
Rio de Janeiro has experienced record rainfall over the last six weeks and complaints made by local soccer players have made their way into US media headlines. "This reinforces one of our concerns about international expansion," Tretter said in a statement.
"This time of year makes it extremely challenging to maintain the kind of grass surface we expect at the NFL level." International NFL games have been wildly popular as the American sports juggernaut looks to build momentum abroad, with a record nine-game international slate this season.