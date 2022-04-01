Left Menu

APL Apollo sales grow 27 pc to over 5.5 lakh tonne in Jan-Mar

We are encouraged to see strong sales growth in the heavy structural steel tubes and Apollo Z product segments, which should drive the companys margins going forward, the company said.Headquartered in Delhi-NCR, APL Apollo is Indias leading structural steel tube manufacturer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 11:12 IST
APL Apollo sales grow 27 pc to over 5.5 lakh tonne in Jan-Mar
  • Country:
  • India

APL Apollo Tubes Limited on Friday said its sales grew about 27 per cent to 5,51,723 tonne in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had clocked 4,35,348 tonne sales in January-March 2020-21, structural steel tube maker said in a statement.

For the entire 2021-22 fiscal, APL Apollo registered a sales of 17,54,963 tonne compared to 16,40,353 tonne in FY2020-21.

''The value-added product portfolio contributed 63 per cent in FY22 against 57 per cent in FY21. We are encouraged to see strong sales growth in the heavy structural steel tubes and Apollo Z product segments, which should drive the company's margins going forward,'' the company said.

Headquartered in Delhi-NCR, APL Apollo is India's leading structural steel tube manufacturer. The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities at various locations in India with a total capacity of 2.6 million tonne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022