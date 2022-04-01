Banaras Locomotive Works produces 367 locomotives in 2021-22

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) manufactured 367 locomotives, including four locomotives exported to Mozambique, during the financial year 2021-22, the best performance ever, according to government data released on Friday. The locomotives produced during the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, include 31 passenger locomotives, 332 freight locomotives and four locomotives exported to Mozambique, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Banaras Locomotive Works received 60.68 crore from the export of four locomotives during the financial year 2021-22. BLW has received Rs 704 crore revenue from exports since 2011. The firm has earned Rs 1837 crore from non-railway customers since 2011.

In the year 2021-22, BLW generated revenue of Rs 6.09 crore from exported locomotive parts as against Rs 1.08 crore in the previous year, an increase of 464 per cent year-on-year. (ANI)

