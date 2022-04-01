Left Menu

Banaras Locomotive Works produces 367 locomotives in 2021-22

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) manufactured 367 locomotives, including four locomotives exported to Mozambique, during the financial year 2021-22, the best performance ever, according to government data released on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:33 IST
The locomotives produced during the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, include 31 passenger locomotives, 332 freight locomotives and four locomotives exported to Mozambique, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Banaras Locomotive Works received 60.68 crore from the export of four locomotives during the financial year 2021-22. BLW has received Rs 704 crore revenue from exports since 2011. The firm has earned Rs 1837 crore from non-railway customers since 2011.

In the year 2021-22, BLW generated revenue of Rs 6.09 crore from exported locomotive parts as against Rs 1.08 crore in the previous year, an increase of 464 per cent year-on-year. (ANI)

