Maruti Suzuki posts highest ever exports of 2.38 lakh units in FY22

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Friday its exports surged to 238,376 units in 2021-22, the highest in any financial year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Friday its exports surged to 238,376 units in 2021-22, the highest in any financial year. The company exported 26,496 units during March 2022, clocking its highest ever monthly exports.

Hisashi Takeuchi, who assumed office as Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday, said, "Today is an auspicious day for me as I take up the responsibility of MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, that coincides with the achievement of this historic highest ever exports. "This export milestone demonstrates the dedication and hard work of team Maruti Suzuki led by Kenichi Ayukawa, from whom I have taken up this role. These export numbers are a reflection of India's manufacturing potential and the acceptance of India-manufactured vehicles, all over the world," Takeuchi said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles since 1986 and has achieved a cumulative export of over 22.5 lakh vehicles. India manufactured Maruti Suzuki vehicles are exported to over 100 countries. The top five export models in FY 2021-22 were Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza. Top export markets included Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, and the Middle East. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

