Tata Motors total sales rise 30 pc in March

Tata Motors on Friday said its total domestic sales increased by 30 percent to 86,718 units in March as compared to 66,462 units in the year-ago period.

The company said its passenger vehicle wholesales rose by 43 percent to 42,293 units last month as against 29,654 units in March 2021.

Its commercial vehicle sales stood at 47,050 units in March, up by 16 percent from 40,462 units in the same month last year.

''We posted the highest-ever annual, quarterly, and monthly sales, supported by a strong demand for our New Forever range and agile actions taken on the supply side,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

The company recorded the highest-ever annual sales of 3,70,372 units, registering a growth of 67 percent over FY21, he added.

''Despite the shortage of certain electronic components, we posted the highest-ever quarterly sales of 1,23,051 (units), a growth of 47 percent vs Q4FY21. We ended the financial year with the highest-ever monthly sales of 42,293 units,'' Chandra stated.

Electric vehicle sales continued to witness rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV, he added.

''Our annual EV sales touched 19,106 units, a growth of 353 percent vs FY21.

''Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432 percent vs Q4FY21, and EV sales for March 2022 were also the highest at 3,357 units, a growth of 377 percent vs March 2021,'' Chandra said.

Noting that going forward, the semiconductor situation remains uncertain, he said, ''we will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and are refining our agile, multi-pronged approach to continue to fulfill customer orders.''

