Left Menu

Govt exempts 5 pc TCS on overseas tour packages sold to NRIs visiting India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:03 IST
Govt exempts 5 pc TCS on overseas tour packages sold to NRIs visiting India
  • Country:
  • India

The government has exempted tour operators from collecting taxes from non-resident Indians visiting India and booking their overseas tour package from the country.

Currently, domestic tour operators are required to collect 5 per cent tax collected at source (TCS) on sale of overseas tour packages.

The Income Tax Act provides for collection of tax by a seller of an overseas tour package from a buyer at 5 per cent of the amount of the package.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has received representations from domestic tour operators who were facing difficulties in collection of tax from non-resident individuals visiting India who were booking overseas tour packages from them.

Since such persons may not have a PAN, tax was required to be collected at higher rates. Further, such non-residents may find it difficult to furnish their ITR and claim refunds, the CBDT said.

''A domestic tour operator is not required to collect tax on sale of overseas tour package to non-resident individuals visiting India,'' the CBDT has said.

Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Neeraj Agarwala said the purpose of the TCS was to collect information and monitor tax compliances of high spending individuals.

However, the way the provisions were drafted, tour operators were even required to collect taxes from non-residents, who are otherwise not taxable in India, at the time of booking their return tickets from India.

''This is a welcome step and would encourage the travel bookings from India,'' Agarwala added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022