Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Digital transformation and cloud solutions company Novac Technology Solutions on Friday said it forayed into the Metaverse platform by conducting the Rewards and Recognition Programme ceremony.

Building a multi-user virtual environment with real-time communication, the company's hybrid model aims to bring together the 'work from home' and 'work from office' employees under one roof, a company statement said. The recent 'Rewards and Recognition Programme' ceremony amassed a picturesque, simulated landscape on an island surrounded by the sea and mountains with gateways and platforms, it said.

Metaverse is a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and with each other.

The entire infrastructure was developed to provide a sense of identity to the employees and acknowledge their efforts while enhancing their learning experience.

''...we are ecstatic to be the first firm, to conduct Rewards and Recognition Programme via the metaverse. This would not have been possible without our professionally skilled and brilliant personnel, who created a special virtual zone for the company...'', NOVAC Technology Solutions chief manager Shanavaz SF said.

Novac has had a dominant presence in the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) space. With expertise in immersive technology, the company has developed a spectrum of marketing and training solutions for businesses.

''The search for new Metaverse business opportunities has become more intense after the involvement of larger organisations in metaverse projects,'' Novac Technology Solutions, AVP Pradeep B said.

''We are delighted to assist businesses in developing real brand experiences in Metaverse by personalising assets, altering environments and promoting their products...,'' he said.

