Left Menu

One pc metro cess on property registrations in Mumbai, three Maha cities back after COVID-19 break

The Maharashtra government will once again start collecting one per cent metro cess on property purchases from April 1 in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pune cities with the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions, an official said on Friday.Talking to PTI, Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary urban development, said the state government had taken a decision in February 2019 to levy one per cent metro cess on property purchases in four cities including Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:54 IST
One pc metro cess on property registrations in Mumbai, three Maha cities back after COVID-19 break
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government will once again start collecting one per cent metro cess on property purchases from April 1 in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pune cities with the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions, an official said on Friday.

Talking to PTI, Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary (urban development), said the state government had taken a decision in February 2019 to levy one per cent metro cess on property purchases in four cities including Mumbai. But its implementation was stayed after a year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.

''This is not a new decision. We are reviving the earlier decision, which had to be discontinued due to the pandemic,'' he said.

Due to the metro cess, stamp duty on property registrations will go up by one per cent, he said. ''Our target is to get revenue of Rs 700 crore to Rs 800 crore annually. Till March 2020, we got a revenue of approximately Rs 500 crore to Rs 550 crore,'' he said.

The metro cess is intended to fund transport infrastrucuture projects in these cities. After more than two years, all pandemic-related restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of masks, will be lifted in Maharashtra from April 2, the state government announced on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022