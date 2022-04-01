US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after March jobs data

U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Friday but stayed in the positive territory, as U.S. jobs grew lesser than expected in March but jobless rate fell to a new two-year low, underscoring solid momentum in the economy.

At 08:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 127 points, or 0.37%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.75 points, or 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 54.25 points, or 0.36%.

