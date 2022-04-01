US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after March jobs data
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Friday but stayed in the positive territory, as U.S. jobs grew lesser than expected in March but jobless rate fell to a new two-year low, underscoring solid momentum in the economy.
At 08:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 127 points, or 0.37%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.75 points, or 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 54.25 points, or 0.36%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
Advertisement