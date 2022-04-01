Left Menu

VE Commercial Vehicles sales climb 25.1 pc in March

01-04-2022
VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, on Friday reported a 25.1 per cent increase in sales at 8,803 units in March.

The company had sold 7,037 units in the same month last year, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 8,581 units last month as against 6,870 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 24.9 per cent, it added.

Domestic sales of Eicher trucks and buses were at 7,929 units as against 6,054 units in March 2021.

However, exports of Eicher trucks and buses declined to 652 units last month from 816 units in the year-ago period.

Sales of Volvo trucks and buses were at 222 units last month as compared to 167 units in March 2021, a growth of 32.9 per cent, VECV said.

