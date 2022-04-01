SpiceJet to start daily flight between Delhi and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand from April 8
SpiceJet on Friday said it will start a daily flight on the route between Delhi and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand from April 8.
''The airline's Q400 aircraft will be deployed on this route,'' it said in a statement.
The flight will leave Delhi at 12.15 pm and arrive at Pantnagar at 1.15 pm, it added.
The return flight will depart Pantnagar at 1.45 pm and reach Delhi at 2.45 pm, the airline said.
