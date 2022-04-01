Left Menu

Sebi imposes penalties worth Rs 15 lakh on 3 entities for non-genuine trades

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:49 IST
Sebi imposes penalties worth Rs 15 lakh on 3 entities for non-genuine trades
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed penalties totalling Rs 15 lakh on three entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options on BSE.

In three separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Anita Nyati, Ankita Khandelwal and Navneet Jain HUF.

The orders came after Sebi observed large scale reversal trades in the stock options segment on BSE, leading to creation of artificial volumes in the segment.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India conducted an investigation (Sebi) into the trading activity in illiquid stock options from April 2014 to September 2015 after observing large scale trades in the stock options segment on BSE.

By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations.

In another order, Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 6 lakh each on Websol Energy and Sohan Lal Agarwal for disclosure lapses in a four-year old case.

Agarwal, who was MD of the company at the time of violation, entered into four sale transactions during the quarter April-June 2018 but the requisite disclosures were not made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022