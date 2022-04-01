Gurugram courts disrupted over bar associations' boycott of judge
Hearings were disrupted at several courts here as bar associations raised demand for removal of a civil judge over his conduct with counsels. Pataudi Bar Association, which has been boycotting the judge since March 9, was joined in its agitation by bar associations of Sohna and Gurugram on Friday throwing a bigger spanner in the courts' works. "All counsels here feel demoralised and humiliated by the behaviour of the concerned judge. We are ensuring that people don't suffer hence we are just boycotting his court all these days," Pataudi Bar Association President Sandeep Yadav said.
On March 21, District and Sessions Judge Surya Pratap Singh had visited the Pataudi court complex to resolve the dispute, but failed.
"The work was suspended in Gurugram and other courts today. Several bars are supporting the demand of Pataudi bar association now so that the judicial officer is transferred as early as possible," said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, a former president of the district bar association, Gurugram.
