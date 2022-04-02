Left Menu

Maha: 8 wagons of goods train derail in Aurangabad, route affected for four hours

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-04-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 16:06 IST
Eight wagons of a freight train derailed on Saturday morning at Daulatabad yard in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, resulting in rail traffic on the route being affected for nearly four hours, an official said.

The derailment took place at around 8am and the track was cleared only after four hours, he said.

He said South Central Railway (SCR) has run special trains on the Jalna-Mumbai and Jalna-Pune routes to ferry stranded passengers of the over one dozen trains that were affected due to the derailment.

