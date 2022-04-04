Left Menu

Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, TASS quotes PM

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:48 IST
Russia plans to end its ban on flights to and from 52 countries after April 9 as Moscow continues to lift COVID-19 related restrictions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, according to news agency TASS.

Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other 'friendly countries', Mishustin said, referring to nations which did not join the latest wave of western sanctions on Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

