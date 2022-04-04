Persons with disabilities want handholding, not sympathy: Social justice minister

People with disabilities want handholding to become self-reliant and not sympathy, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said on Monday.

Speaking at the launch of Flipkart Foundation, the minister also said it should give priority to persons with disabilities for skilling and making them self-reliant.

''Divyangjan (people with disabilities) don't want sympathy. They want some to hold their finger and make them capable of marching ahead,'' Kumar said.

He urged Flipkart Foundation to organise workshops for people with disabilities and identify their capabilities which can be nurtured so that they are able to contribute to the nation's development.

Flipkart Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said the foundation has set a target to impact the lives of 2 crore people over the next 10 years and is also hopeful of exceeding the target.

''We will train people in rural areas and small entrepreneurs in the adoption of digital technologies so that they can sell online. They will be able to sell on any platform. It is not necessary that they sell on Flipkart. They can sell anywhere,'' Rajneesh Kumar said.

He further said the Flipkart Foundation will collect grants in terms of micro-donations in the range of Rs 5, Rs 10 etc which will be used for upskilling the marginalised sections of the society, including people with disabilities.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said e-commerce played an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Had there been no online arrangement, then vegetables, flour would not have reached the homes of many people,'' Jyoti said.

She added that everyone should take a pledge to do something to make the country self-reliant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)