Left Menu

Bharat Gaurav train in Coimbatore-Shirdi sector from May, says Southern Railway

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:12 IST
Bharat Gaurav train in Coimbatore-Shirdi sector from May, says Southern Railway
  • Country:
  • India

The Coimbatore- Shirdi sector has been identified for the operation of the Bharat Gaurav train.

Southern Railway decided to run the theme-based tourist circuit train following demand. The train service would begin in May, an official press release said on Monday.

NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022