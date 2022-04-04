Bharat Gaurav train in Coimbatore-Shirdi sector from May, says Southern Railway
The Coimbatore- Shirdi sector has been identified for the operation of the Bharat Gaurav train.
Southern Railway decided to run the theme-based tourist circuit train following demand. The train service would begin in May, an official press release said on Monday.
