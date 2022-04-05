U.S. OKs potential sale of aircraft, equipment to Bulgaria -Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 C/D Block 70 Aircraft and related equipment to Bulgaria for $1.673 billion, the Defense Department said on Monday.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said.
