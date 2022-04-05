Jaisalmer: 3 electrocuted, 6 injured after bus comes in contact with live wire

Three people, including two brothers, were electrocuted and six others sustained injuries after a bus came in contact with a live electric wire in the district on Tuesday, police said.

A critically injured person was referred to a Jodhpur hospital, they added.

The incident happened on Jaisalmer-Chelak road when the bus was returning from a fair in Guhda village, Assistant Sub Inspector Sadar police station Mukesh Beera said.

The deceased were identified as Ranaram Meghwal, his brother Narayanram Meghwal and another Padmaram Meghwal, he said.

