Airbnb cancels all reservations in Russia and Belarus

Home rental company Airbnb Inc said late on Monday it had cancelled all reservations in Russia and Belarus.

It said reservations starting on or after April 4 had been cancelled. Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky previously announced on March 4 the company was suspending operations in Russia and Belarus.

The company had previously flagged its inability to process transactions affiliated with certain financial institutions in Russia and Belarus due to Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

