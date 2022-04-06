Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices this month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:46 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range this month amid rise in input costs.

Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continued to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

''Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike,'' it added.

The company has planned to increase the prices in April and the hike will vary for different models.

However, the company did not disclose the quantum of the proposed price hike.

MSI has already hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8 per cent from January 2021 to March 2022 owing to constant increase in input costs.

The company sells a range of models starting from Alto to S-Cross in the domestic market, priced between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 12.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The auto companies have been increasing prices with rise in cost of commodities like steel and aluminium and precious metals like palladium.

The industry has also been citing increase in freight and transportation charges as well as cost of electronic components as factors for increasing the vehicle prices.

Already, various automakers have announced hiking prices of their respective products from this month.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has raised prices of its entire model range by up to 4 per cent from April 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Similarly, BMW India has hiked product prices by up to 3.5 per cent from this month. Other luxury carmakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz have also increased prices from April 1.

