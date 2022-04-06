Left Menu

EU steps up legal action against Malta over passport scheme

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-04-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:56 IST
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay
The European Commission on Wednesday gave Malta two months to address concerns over its cash-for-passports scheme or face being taken to court.

"Malta has recently suspended this new scheme for Russian and Belarusian nationals following the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the EU executive said in a statement.

"While this was a positive step, Malta continues to operate the scheme for all other nationals and did not express any intention to stop it," it said after sending a reasoned opinion to the island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

