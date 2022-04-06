AICTE and Salesforce Collaborate to Upskill Students with Digital Skills for the Future of Work

The collaboration will upskill up to 200,000 students by 2027 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM collaborates with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to provide educators and students with the digital skills they require for the future of work. This collaboration aims to upskill up to 200,000 students over the next five years.

Students will be introduced to Trailhead, Salesforce’s free learning platform, gaining access to learning resources and modules related to Salesforce. Through this collaboration, educators will be trained to leverage Trailhead to teach Salesforce modules to students across the AICTE affiliated universities.

Students above the age of 18 years have the opportunity to improve digital fluency, re-skill and upskill themselves to become a Salesforce developer or Salesforce administrator. Students will have the opportunity to be mentored by experts and leaders from the Salesforce community. Salesforce will also provide networking opportunities to participants and offer virtual internships to students as per AICTE’s framework for internships. Salesforce has also curated an industry relevant Trailmix module, and IT-ITeS sector skills council, NASSCOM has certified the course follows National Occupation Standards.

According to IDC, the Salesforce Economy in India will create 1.3 million jobs and $66.4 billion in new business revenues by 2026. Salesforce is also driving significant growth for its partner ecosystem in India, which will make $6.55 for every $1 Salesforce makes locally by 2026. The growth of cloud software will drive economic benefits in India, growing 22% from $2.6 billion in 2020 to $8.5 billion in 2026.

Comments on the News: Sanket Atal, SVP and Managing Director - Sites, Salesforce India, said, “The future is digital and as digital skills become as important as reading and writing, we have an opportunity and responsibility to help close the digital divide of our society and economy. We are delighted to collaborate with AICTE to embed students with the resilience and competitiveness needed to thrive in the digital economy.” Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman - All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said “We are thrilled to collaborate with Salesforce to empower the future generations with the skills that are required to thrive in the future of work. The opportunity to train our educators and students alike to attain digital fluency with relevant modules and providing virtual internships is a huge step towards catering to the growing Salesforce ecosystem in India. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration.” About Salesforce Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

About AICTE The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is the statutory body and a national-level regulatory council for technical education, under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. It is an apex body, responsible for proper planning and coordinated development of the technical education and management education system in India. The AICTE approves the undergraduate, and postgraduate and fellow programs under specific categories at 10k+ Indian institutions as per its charter. There are over 7.5 million students and 2.5 million faculty.

