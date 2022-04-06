Two-wheeler patrol in Ooty to prevent crime against women

With increasing arrival of tourists to the Nilgiris district, police on Wednesday launched a two-wheeler patrol to prevent crime against women.

There will be two persons on the vehicle titled 'Hill Cop Patrol'. One person will handle the body camera and another with a device to regulate the vehicular traffic. It will also help reduce crime, especially against women, due to inflow of visitors to the hill station as part of summer season.

The patrol will help monitor the tourists' vehicles, keep a tab on their movement and ease traffic congestion, said West Zone Inspector General of Police R Sudhakar on the sidelines of the launch.

