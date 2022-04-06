Left Menu

Elderly man killed, 25 injured in bus-truck crash in Maha

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-04-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 23:17 IST
Elderly man killed, 25 injured in bus-truck crash in Maha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man was killed and 25 others were injured on Wednesday when a truck collided with a state transport bus carrying around 40 passengers in Amravati district of Maharashtra, police said.

A police official said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation ( MSRTC) bus was heading towards Amravati from Yavatmal when the truck, which was on its way to Nagpur from Karanja town, collided with it at Shingnapur in Nandgaon tehsil at around 11.15 am.

Due to the impact of the collision, the bus, which was carrying approximately 40 passengers, overturned, he said.

A man in his 70s died in the crash, while 25 others were injured and admitted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stable, he said.

The truck driver was arrested, the official added. PTI CLS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022