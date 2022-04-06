Elderly man killed, 25 injured in bus-truck crash in Maha

An elderly man was killed and 25 others were injured on Wednesday when a truck collided with a state transport bus carrying around 40 passengers in Amravati district of Maharashtra, police said.

A police official said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation ( MSRTC) bus was heading towards Amravati from Yavatmal when the truck, which was on its way to Nagpur from Karanja town, collided with it at Shingnapur in Nandgaon tehsil at around 11.15 am.

Due to the impact of the collision, the bus, which was carrying approximately 40 passengers, overturned, he said.

A man in his 70s died in the crash, while 25 others were injured and admitted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stable, he said.

The truck driver was arrested, the official added. PTI CLS RSY RSY

