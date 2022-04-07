No action against those MSRTC employees who resume work by Apr 22: Maha minister

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Thursday assured that no action will be taken against the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) if they rejoin duty by April 22, the deadline set by the Bombay High Court. Earlier in the day, the high court extended till April 22 the deadline it had given to the MSRTC workers who have been on strike since November 2021, demanding that they be treated on par with the state government employees and the corporation be merged with the state government.

Parab, who is also the chairman of the cash-strapped corporation, warned of action against employees who fail to resume duty within the deadline set by the court.

The minister further said that the corporation has assured the court that it will roll back all the actions it had taken against workers during the strike. Hence, no action will be taken against those who rejoin duty by April 22, but the procedure will continue for workers against whom police action was taken.

The corporation had been giving pension and gratuity to MSRTC employees. If it has been irregular, it will try to pay the same on time, he said.

In light of the high court's decision, thousands of MSRTC employees gathered at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai for a celebration.

Employees, who have been on strike for over five months, danced, raised slogans and cried out of joy on learning about the court's decision.

