InfoVision to hire additional 2,000 engineers in India to expand digital services by 2023

Currently, InfoVision has its presence in five Indian cities, including Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.The US-based services and solutions provider plans to make significant investments in Indias technology talent by ramping up its engineering services operations through aggressive local talent scouting with an additional 2,000 engineers by 2023, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:59 IST
Global digital services and product company InfoVision Inc on Thursday said it is planning to hire an additional 2,000 software engineers across its India development centres by 2023.

The announcement came after the company experienced an exponential growth in FY22, InfoVision Inc said in a statement. Currently, InfoVision has its presence in five Indian cities, including Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.

The US-based services and solutions provider plans to make significant investments in India's technology talent by ramping up its engineering services operations through aggressive local talent scouting with an additional 2,000 engineers by 2023, it said. “The scale and speed of digital disruption in the last two years have been unprecedented. The speed of disruption and the need to be future proof, at the convergence of technologies plays to our strengths. We believe that our investments in digital will help clients accelerate innovation and reimagine their businesses,” Sean Yalamanchi, Co-Founder, President and Member of the Board, InfoVision said.

