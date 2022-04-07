Left Menu

Hester to get Rs 60 cr grant from BIRAC to support COVID vaccine production

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:47 IST
Hester to get Rs 60 cr grant from BIRAC to support COVID vaccine production
  • Country:
  • India

Hester Biosciences on Thursday said it will receive a Rs 60-crore grant from Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to support COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing.

''The company's board has approved execution of grant-in-aid letter agreement for a grant of Rs 60 crore (in phased manner) to the drug maker by BIRAC under Mission COVID Suraksha,'' Hester Biosciences said in a regulatory filing.

Last year, a Memorandum of Understanding was inked between Bharat Biotech and Gujarat COVID Vaccine Consortium (GCVC) for the production of Covaxin.

GCVC comprises Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, Hester Biosciences and OmniBRx Biotechnologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022