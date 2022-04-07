Hester to get Rs 60 cr grant from BIRAC to support COVID vaccine production
Hester Biosciences on Thursday said it will receive a Rs 60-crore grant from Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to support COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing.
''The company's board has approved execution of grant-in-aid letter agreement for a grant of Rs 60 crore (in phased manner) to the drug maker by BIRAC under Mission COVID Suraksha,'' Hester Biosciences said in a regulatory filing.
Last year, a Memorandum of Understanding was inked between Bharat Biotech and Gujarat COVID Vaccine Consortium (GCVC) for the production of Covaxin.
GCVC comprises Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, Hester Biosciences and OmniBRx Biotechnologies.
