Japan considers restrictions on coal imports from Russia

Japan plans to reduce Russian coal imports gradually while looking for alternative suppliers in the wake of Western sanctions against Moscow, the country's industry minister said on Friday. Japan will aim over time to end coal imports from Russia, the minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 06:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 06:00 IST
Japan plans to reduce Russian coal imports gradually while looking for alternative suppliers in the wake of Western sanctions against Moscow, the country's industry minister said on Friday.

Japan will aim over time to end coal imports from Russia, the minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters. "We would need to find alternative suppliers or we would face difficulties securing domestic coal which could lead to power outage and such. We need to avoid such situation," he said.

Japan will coordinate its moves with the United States and European countries, after the Group of Seven (G7) allies issued a statement pledging additional sanctions on Russia in response to its alleged mass killings of civilians in Ukraine. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan will unveil further sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as early as Friday after coordinating with G7 allies on further punitive steps.

Following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation", Japan has stepped up sanctions ranging from removing Moscow from international payment network SWIFT, to freezing central bank assets. It also froze assets of Russian officials, oligarchs, banks and other institutions, keeping in step with G7 economies, and banned high-tech exports to Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

