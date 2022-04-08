Left Menu

Equity indices flat amid volatility ahead of RBI's first Monetary Policy Committee meeting this fiscal

Equity indices opened flat on Friday amid the volatility ahead of the policy outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) first Monetary Policy Committee meeting this fiscal year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 10:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Equity indices opened flat on Friday amid the volatility ahead of the policy outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) first Monetary Policy Committee meeting this fiscal year. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 78.47 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 59,113.42 points at 10 am.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 19.40 points or 0.11 per cent up at 17,658.95 points. There was heavy selling pressure on stocks of Sun Pharmaceutical which slumped 0.97 per cent to Rs 921.30. HDFC Bank fell 0.85 per cent to Rs 1,504.

Reliance surged 0.90 per cent to Rs 2,594.80. Tata Steel, Wipro, and Titan were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

