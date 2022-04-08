Left Menu

4 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat mail, police on the job

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 13:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Friday said four schools in the city have received bomb threats through e-mail and police teams are at the spot conducting checks.

''Four schools on the outskirts of Bengaluru have received bomb threats through email, our local police are checking about it,'' Pant said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there is a drill, and as per that the bomb squads have gone there for checking.

Asked whether anything has been found at the spot, the Commissioner said, ''based on the email, our teams are checking there at the spot...when more information comes, it will be shared with you (media).''

