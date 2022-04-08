Over 30 people killed in rocket strike on train station used for evacuating civilians: Ukrainian authorities
Ukrainian authorities say a rocket strike killed more than 30 people and wounded over 100 at a train station that was being used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine.
The head of Ukraine's railways, Olexander Kamyshin, said on the messaging app Telegram that the strike happened on Friday in Kramatorsk, a city in the Donetsk region.
Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said thousands of people were at the train station at the time of the strike, preparing to evacuate to safer regions as Russia focuses its troops in eastern Ukraine.
