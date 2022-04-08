Left Menu

Over 30 people killed in rocket strike on train station used for evacuating civilians: Ukrainian authorities

PTI | Chernihiv | Updated: 08-04-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:26 IST
Over 30 people killed in rocket strike on train station used for evacuating civilians: Ukrainian authorities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities say a rocket strike killed more than 30 people and wounded over 100 at a train station that was being used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine.

The head of Ukraine's railways, Olexander Kamyshin, said on the messaging app Telegram that the strike happened on Friday in Kramatorsk, a city in the Donetsk region.

Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said thousands of people were at the train station at the time of the strike, preparing to evacuate to safer regions as Russia focuses its troops in eastern Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States
4
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022