EU adopts new sanctions against Russia including coal import ban
Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:42 IST
The European Union on Friday formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products.
The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- The European Union
Advertisement