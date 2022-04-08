Left Menu

EU adopts new sanctions against Russia including coal import ban

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:42 IST
EU adopts new sanctions against Russia including coal import ban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union on Friday formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products.

The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States
4
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022