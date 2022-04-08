U.S. believes Russia used short-range ballistic missile in railway station strike -U.S. official
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the SS-21 missile was used by Russia in the Kramatorsk strike but their motivation was not clear. "We are not buying the denial by the Russians that they weren't responsible," the official said.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States believes that Russia used a short range ballistic missile to strike a railway station in east Ukraine on Friday, a senior U.S. defense official said. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the SS-21 missile was used by Russia in the Kramatorsk strike but their motivation was not clear.
"We are not buying the denial by the Russians that they weren't responsible," the official said. Russia has denied targeting civilians.
