Hurun-Grohe Announces the Czars of Real Estate in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India Hurun Report today released the fifth year GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021, a ranking of the most successful real estate entrepreneurs and inheritors in India, ranked by net worth proportionate to their ownership in their respective real estate businesses.

The GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021 ranked 100 individuals from 71 real estate companies and 14 cities.

Despite all the news of a slowdown in the sector, some of the key trends in the list indicate a positive future. For instance, the average wealth in the GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021 has increased by 30%, to INR 4,537 crore. The combined wealth of the entrepreneurs on the list grew by 30% compared to 2020.

Chennai Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, the real estate sector is dominated by young and ambitious leaders namely Manoj Namburu and Suneel Bommireddy of Alliance Group &Urbanrise, who have acquired the top two slots. Mr Manoj Namburu Chairman & MD of Alliance Group &Urbanrise with a wealth of Rs 3,300 crores tops the list followed by Mr Suneel Bommireddy Vice Chairman Alliance Group &Urbanrise with a wealth of and Rs 3,200 crores and in the third spot is Mr Arun MD of Casagrand Builders with a wealth of Rs 2,240 crores. The Top 3 Leaders to be featured in the report are as follows: Leader Name Company Name Designation Total Assets Value (in Crores INR) City Manoj Namburu Alliance Group &Urbanrise Chairman & Managing Director 3,300 Chennai Suneel Bommireddy Alliance Group &Urbanrise Vice Chairman 3,200 Chennai Arun MN Casagrand Builder Pvt. Ltd.

Founder & Managing Director 2,240 Chennai

