Tata AIA Life Insurance ties up with Common Service Centres

Tata AIA Life Insurance on Saturday said it has tied up with Common Service Centres which will provide access to about 95 per cent of gram panchayats in the country.

As part of its effort to deliver much-needed life insurance protection cover to rural households and safeguard their loved ones from life's uncertainties, Tata AIA Life Insurance Co Ltd has partnered with Common Services Centres under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the insurer said in a release.

With this tie up, the company said it can engage into the network of over 4 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) at the last mile for distribution of life insurance plan.

''The partnership will allow Tata AIA Life Insurance to augment its reach to around 95 per cent of gram panchayats, building in-roads to make life insurance accessible to the remotest areas of Bharat,'' Tata AIA Life said.

Venky Iyer, Chief Distribution Officer & Head of Marketing, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, ''At present, life insurance penetration stands at 8-10 per cent across the rural population in India. Our constant endeavour is to make life insurance available to every Indian household, and this alliance will further strengthen our distribution efforts by helping millions of customers in the remotest corners of the country through technology leverage and product innovation.'' ''CSC has been providing insurance services to citizens since 2014. Through our partnership with Tata AIA Insurance, we have added new products like Tata AIA Life POS Smart Income Plus plan, endowment and income plans to our existing catalogue,'' Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, said.

