MP: Five killed, 27 injured in two road accidents in Shahdol, Barwani

Five persons were killed and 27 injured in two road accidents in Barwani and Shahdol districts of Madhya Pradesh, police officials said on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, a pickup vehicle carrying about 30 people fell into a 60-foot deep gorge under Nagalwadi police station limits, 50 kilometres from Barwani district headquarters, Assistant Sub Inspector Sunil Raghuvanshi said.

''A 40-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl died on the spot and 20 were injured, all of whom have been hospitalised. The driver has been booked,'' he said.

Earlier, on Friday, three persons were killed and seven injured when their multi-utility vehicle collided with a truck in Kanadi village in Shahdol district, said Jaisingh Nagar police station in-charge Vinay Singh.

''The deceased and injured are residents of Chhattisgarh and were returning from a temple in Maihar. Two people, including the MUV's driver, died instantly while one person succumbed to injuries while being treated,'' he informed.

