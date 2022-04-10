3 dead, 16 hurt in two accidents in Himachal Pradesh
Three people died and 16 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Una and Chamba districts on Sunday, a senior state disaster management official said. In Chamba district, two people died and one was injured in a car accident on Chamba Jhumar road. In Una district, one person died and 15 others were injured as a small tempo fell into a gorge at Ghaluwal in Haroli.
