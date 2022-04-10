3 dead, 16 hurt in two accidents in Himachal Pradesh

Left Menu

Shimla, Apr 10 PTI Three people died and 16 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Himachal Pradeshs Una and Chamba districts on Sunday, a senior state disaster management official said. In Chamba district, two people died and one injured in a car accident on Chamba Jhumar road.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died and 16 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Una and Chamba districts on Sunday, a senior state disaster management official said. In Chamba district, two people died and one was injured in a car accident on Chamba Jhumar road. In Una district, one person died and 15 others were injured as a small tempo fell into a gorge at Ghaluwal in Haroli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

