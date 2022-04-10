Left Menu

I&B ministry to convene meeting in Srinagar to publicise Amarnath Yatra

Deliberations will be carried out to amplify information around the yatra this year which will be useful for the prospective yatrees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:38 IST
I&B ministry to convene meeting in Srinagar to publicise Amarnath Yatra
With the Amarnath Yatra scheduled to start on June 30, the information and broadcasting ministry will convene a meeting on Monday in Srinagar to publicise the pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine in south Kashmir.

The 43-day yatra to the cave shrine at a height of 3,880 metres is resuming after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will end on August 11.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra along with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board Nitishwar Kumar and senior government officials will attend the meeting.

''Deliberations will be carried out to amplify information around the yatra this year which will be useful for the prospective yatrees. Publicity activities will be planned by various media units of the ministry in conjuncture with the J-K administration throughout the period of the pilgrimage,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The annual pilgrimage to the shrine was cancelled midway in 2019 ahead of abrogation of Article 370 in August that year, while only a symbolic yatra was observed during the past two years due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

